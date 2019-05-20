TODAY |

New study reveals most cases of animal cruelty go under the radar

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Animals
Crime and Justice

An Independent Commissioner for animals is being suggested after a new study reveals just two per cent of animal cruelty cases end up in court.

The findings from Otago University have prompted call for more funding to the agencies in charge of enforcing animal welfare laws as well as appointing an independent commissioner for animals.

Twelve hundred complaints were made last year but only 26 cases ended up in court.

Otago University researchers found MPI and the SPCA aren't doing enough proactive investigation.

Marcelo Rodriguez Ferrere, study co-author, says part of the problem is under-funding.

"While we do have a terrific framework, it's being under-prosecuted.

"We have a system in New Zealand of reactive compliance rather than proactive investigation. that means we are relying on complaints from the public to ensure our animal welfare legislation is being complied with and that's because essentially there isn't enough funding for the enforcement agencies," she says.

In 2017 there were 16,000 complaints to the SPCA but only 62 of those ended up in court.

Andrea Midgen, CEO of the SPCA says only the serious cases make it to court.

"We make sure we prosecute the ones that are very serious but there's a big bunch in the middle that perhaps some could be prosecuted -but we choose to educate or give warning notices instead," she says.

In a statement MPI has defended its response saying more than half of complaints received are false alarms and many others don't meet the evidence threshold -they're dealt with through education, formal warnings or fines.

Ms Ferrere says a commissioner for animals would help solve the problem.

"We feel that it's high time that New Zealand takes a first step in becoming another world leader and create an office like the commissioner of animals to give animals a real voice in New Zealand," she says. 

MPI has confirmed it's investigating the issues behind the call for a commissioner.


    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The findings have prompted calls for more funding for animal welfare agencies. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Animals
    Crime and Justice
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
    Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
    2
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    3
    Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
    Israel Folau considering 'all potential avenues' over Rugby Australia contract termination
    4
    The pair tied the knot at Windsor Castle one year ago.
    Harry and Meghan release behind the scenes wedding snaps on first anniversary
    5
    Auckland teacher Khali Olivera tells TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the struggles she faces in the education system.
    Teachers under the pump, struggling to be educators they aspire to be
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    02:21

    Parliament's bullying and harassment report set to prompt major cultural change - 1 NEWS understands

    Ambulance services to get boost but won't be fully Government funded - sources
    01:41
    The brakes were put on the operation a week ago after an oxygen leak was found.

    Tomorrow's Pike River re-entry 'symbolic, intimate affair' for families Jacinda Ardern says
    01:00
    Danny O'Brien of the Electronic Frontier Foundation says the document on extremist content online took many experts by surprise.

    Christchurch Call rushed, generalities says international digital rights advocate