New study identifies kea as more intelligent than previously thought

Source:  Sunday

New Zealand’s native kea are well-known for wreaking havoc on cars and anything else they can get their beaks on.

But new research also shows the New Zealand native is also at high risk of extinction. Source: Sunday

But according to a new study, the world’s only alpine parrot is even smarter than we thought. 

The study shows kea use probability or the likelihood of getting what they want, to make decisions - proving they are capable of making complex choices.

Kea. Source: Sunday

Yet they are also at high risk of extinction because of predators and people.

For the full story, watch the video above.

New Zealand
Animals
Conservation
