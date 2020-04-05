New study identifies kea as more intelligent than previously thought

New Zealand’s native kea are well-known for wreaking havoc on cars and anything else they can get their beaks on.

But according to a new study, the world’s only alpine parrot is even smarter than we thought.

The study shows kea use probability or the likelihood of getting what they want, to make decisions - proving they are capable of making complex choices.



Kea. Source: Sunday

Yet they are also at high risk of extinction because of predators and people.