New study finds Earth is halfway towards a climate 'tipping point'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

A new study from researchers around the globe has found that Earth is halfway towards a "tipping point" which would introduce a "hothouse" climate triggering sea rises of between 10 and 60 metres.

The study, titled Trajectories of the Earth System in the Anthropocene, was published in the international journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS).

It examined feedback processes within the Earth's climate systems, which could self-trigger the release of carbon back into the atmosphere after being stored for long periods of time.

Lead researcher Professor Will Steffen said if human emissions pushed up average global temperatures by just 2C, that could trigger these feedback processes, leading to further temperature rise.

Global average temperatures are currently about 1C above pre-industrial temperatures - half way towards the tipping point - and it is rising by about 0.17C each decade.

"Even if the Paris Accord [Agreement] target of a 1.5C to 2C rise in temperature is met, we cannot exclude the risk that a cascade of feedbacks could push the Earth system irreversibly onto a 'hothouse Earth' pathway," the study reads.

"As yet [these initiatives] are not enough to meet the Paris target."

Professor Steffen said there needs to be international cooperation and that the transition towards an emission-free world economy must be prioritised.

"Collective human action is required to steer the Earth system away from a potential threshold and stabilise it in a habitable interglacial-like state.

"The impacts of a hothouse earth pathway on human societies would likely be massive, sometimes abrupt, and undoubtedly disruptive."

AUT Head of Environment Sciences Len Gillman, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said the findings show "a devastating situation" could be on the horizon.

He said the temperature targets set in the Paris Agreement now need to be adjusted - "We've got to perhaps do more than what we were planning to do - more quickly.

"It's saying that even if we meet the Paris Agreement ... then we still could be in deep trouble," Professor Gillman said.

"We're looking at 30-60 years at the point when we might be hitting the first of those tipping points - things like the loss of sea ice.

Asked what people can do to help, he said everyone can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"Personally - people could stop driving to work - it's actually totally possible for most people to cycle to work and get there quicker."

Professor Len Gillman says the study found a sea level rise of between 10-60 metres could be on the cards unless drastic action is taken. Source: Breakfast
1 NEWS
A man who wrote to Massey University's Vice-Chancellor protesting Don Brash's now-cancelled speaking engagement denies he made any threats which could have led to the cancellation on security grounds.

Mr Brash was booked to speak at the university's Manawatū campus, but Massey issued a statement yesterday cancelling the event due to a perceived security threat.

The statement said the politics club had "approached University management concerned about their ability to meet the agreement’s terms around security after becoming aware of social media posts suggesting the event could lead to violence.

The former National Party leader says he didn't support the Canadian far right speakers, only their right to speak. Source: 1 NEWS

"The University considered providing additional security for the event, but decided the risk of harm to students, staff and members of the public was too great, particularly at time of heightened tension over the issues around free speech and hate speech," the statement said.

The cancellation follows the controversial visit of Canadian alt-right speakers Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern.

Karl Pearce wrote to Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas, and told Stuff that while those who organised the event would be naive to think there was no potential for conflict, he had not threatened to cause any of that conflict.

He said he had only planned to demonstrate peacefully and to make a statement.

Mr Pearce he supported Ms Thomas' decision to cancel the event, and said sometimes "free speech does not come free of consequences".

He wrote that some people could be vilified and face possible hurt and backlash after speeches involving "separatist and supremacist rhetoric".

A demonstration supporting Mr Brash's right to speak has been organised by students at the university today at 11am on the concourse.

The former National Party leader and free speech advocate has hit out at the university over its decision. Source: 1 NEWS
AAP
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has defended the state of the country's economy in her return to Parliament, as debate stirs about whether signs are pointing to wobbles in growth.

Treasury this week warned upcoming economic growth might not be quite as rosy as forecast during the Labour-led government's first budget in May, citing a "mixed message" of wage growth and decreased retail spending.

"Although we think growth held up in the June quarter, weaker confidence, in conjunction with other data, highlights the risk that growth over the coming fiscal year may be weaker-than-forecast," it said

While the Budget Day forecast for GDP growth was about 2.8 per cent, Finance Minister Grant Roberston on Tuesday accepted that could be adjusted by year's end.

"It may be that they revise that down a little bit, but I'm confident for our long-term plan for the transition of the economy," he told reporters.

A few other recent economic signs have also been causing headaches.

ANZ Bank's latest business survey put confidence at its lowest point in a decade and unemployment unexpectedly ticked up from 4.4 per cent to 4.5 per cent in the June quarter.

Those have spurred attacks from the opposition, which says employers are being spooked by the new government's policies, in particular workplace relations reform, a ban on future oil exploration and a plan to significantly increase the minimum wage in coming years.

Facing questions in her first day back in parliament's debating chamber on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defended the state of the books.

While a cooling of the overheated housing market and the international environment were affecting forecasts, wage and jobs growth were solid, she said.

"When you look at the OECD comparisons around our growth forecasts, actually we stand up pretty well."

The Prime Minister believes New Zealand is well placed among its global counterparts in terms of the economy. Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier this week, Ms Ardern told reporters plans to modernise the economy would produce some uncertainty.

The government has in recent weeks played down concerns about business confidence, saying the figures reflect bias on the part of business against Labour-led governments - and changes in global conditions - rather than any change in the domestic economy.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner last month warned dropping confidence would "increases the risk that firms will delay investment and hiring decisions, in what could become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy".

Markets will later this week be watching to see whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will adjust its growth forecasts when it announces its latest official cash rate decision.

The PM said pessimism from the business community was not reflected in most actual NZ economic markers. Source: Breakfast
