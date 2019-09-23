New study finds appalling Kiwi dental habits

A new study has found that a raft of dietary and dental habits are contributing to symptoms of preventable tooth damage in thousands of Kiwis, with acidic foods a major contributor.

The New Zealand Dental Health Association president and dentist Anna Holyoake said the new research, funded by sensitive toothpaste company Sensodyne, showed the major impact of food acids on oral health.

“Food acids are added to make flavours ‘sharper’, and may act as preservatives and antioxidants. These additives are found in a wide variety of food and beverages, even those without high levels of sugar such as herbal teas - which can be as acidic as soft drinks,” she said.

Ms Holyoake said the impact of acidic foods on teeth was not as well-recognised as the impact of sugar.

“Overconsumption of acidic food and beverages can cause damage to tooth enamel,” Ms Holyoake said.

The study also found 35 per cent of respondents visited their dentist less often than every two years. However, high costs can deter visits.

It also found half of Kiwis floss less than once a week. The NZ Dental Health Association recommends flossing at least once daily.

“There is a noticeable variation in dental hygiene practices across the country and a number of fundamentals that need to be improved if we are to see better oral health outcomes as a nation,” Ms Holyoake said.

“Regular flossing is a key one. As is brushing twice a day for at least two minutes which will help keep more fluoride on the teeth.

“At the same time, visiting your dental health professional at least once a year to have your teeth assessed and cleaned is important.”