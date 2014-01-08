New speed camera for Auckland to Tauranga road as 33 go up around NZ

A new speed camera will start operating next week on State Highway 2 in Maramarua, the main route from Auckland to Tauranga, one of 33 new digital cameras being installed around the country.

It's part of the third phase of the $10 million static camera expansion programme, announced in July 2013 and police say it's an effort to lower speeds and reduce deaths and injuries on our roads.

"Road crashes have devastating impacts on families and communities," said Superintendent Steve Greally, National Manager Road Policing.

The camera at State Highway 2 is one of seven being installed in the Waikato Police district as part of the third phase and is due to start operating next week.

Police say the 33 sites receiving new cameras have all been identified as having a high crash risk based on detailed analysis by independent traffic experts on fatal and injury crashes in the area.

"We know from international experience that safe speed cameras have an impact on slowing people down, and that's what we want," Mr Greally said.

"This is why we're placing safe speed cameras at this and other sites, to encourage people to reduce their speed, which in turn helps reduce deaths and injuries on our roads."

Mr Greally says police are not interested in camera fines and do not collect any revenue from them.

"We're only interested in the impact the cameras have on encouraging people to slow down to safe and appropriate speeds, so they get to their destination safely," he said.

The expansion programme will continue to be backed by other measures, including a highly visible police presence on high risk routes," he said.

"All road users have a part to play in keeping our roads safe.