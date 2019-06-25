New South Wales economist to take over as NZ's next Secretary to the Treasury

The new Secretary to the Treasury has been announced, as the State Services Commission investigates current Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf's actions around the Budget leak.

Caralee McLiesh, New South Wales' managing director at Technical and Further Education, will step into the role on September 16.

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes described Ms McLiesh as a "highly respected, world-class economist with very strong fiscal, economic policy and financial management credentials".

She also served in several deputy secretary roles at NSW's treasury from 2008-2018.

"Dr McLiesh has more than 20 years experience in the government, international, not-for-profit, and commercial sectors and has led large, complex reforms with multiple stakeholders to improve citizen outcomes," Mr Hughes said.

Deputy Secretary Struan Little will hold the position of acting Secretary to the Treasury until then Ms McLiesh's start in September.

Recent questions were raised into current Secretary Makhlouf's actions and statements around Budget material that was released early by the National Party in May.

Mr Makhlouf was appointed as Governor of Ireland’s Central Bank early May, as his role with Treasury is due to end this week.