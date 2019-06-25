TODAY |

New South Wales economist to take over as NZ's next Secretary to the Treasury

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics

The new Secretary to the Treasury has been announced, as the State Services Commission investigates current Secretary Gabriel Makhlouf's actions around the Budget leak. 

Caralee McLiesh, New South Wales' managing director at Technical and Further Education, will step into the role on September 16. 

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes described Ms McLiesh as a "highly respected, world-class economist with very strong fiscal, economic policy and financial management credentials". 

She also served in several deputy secretary roles at NSW's treasury from 2008-2018.

"Dr McLiesh has more than 20 years experience in the government, international, not-for-profit, and commercial sectors and has led large, complex reforms with multiple stakeholders to improve citizen outcomes," Mr Hughes said. 

Deputy Secretary Struan Little will hold the position of acting Secretary to the Treasury until then Ms McLiesh's start in September. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Gabriel Makhlouf is under fire after complaining to police over a claimed hack of information from its website, something that has a much simpler explanation. Source: 1 NEWS

Recent questions were raised into current Secretary Makhlouf's actions and statements around Budget material that was released early by the National Party in May. 

Mr Makhlouf was appointed as Governor of Ireland’s Central Bank early May, as his role with Treasury is due to end this week. 

The position also includes a seat at the table on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.

Dr Caralee McLiesh
Dr Caralee McLiesh Source: NSW Treasury
More From
New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Venables, aged 10, and another boy killed two-year-old James Bulger in Liverpool, England, in 1993.
'Don’t bother applying' – PM's message to Jon Venables, killer of two-year-old James Bulger
2
Facebook icon mobile app generic file smartphone
Jay Jays under fire for Facebook post encouraging girls to 'roast the crap' out of each other on Instagram
3
Presenter Daniel Faitaua to leave Breakfast, take over as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent
4
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka against Mate Ma'a Tonga during a Test in Hamilton at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.
Tongan advisory council hit out at 'exploitation' of fans after Kiwis Test
5
Christian group takes up Israel Folau's fundraising campaign, team hits out against wife Maria's 'vilification'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Presenter Daniel Faitaua to leave Breakfast, take over as 1 NEWS' Europe correspondent
Reporter Whena Owen looks at the impact the restrictive laws in the US have had in NZ.

US abortion debate has impact on New Zealand as law change mulled

Dunedin Mitre 10 stores ordered to pay staff the living wage

10:14
Jacinda Ardern joined TVNZ1’s Breakfast to discuss New Zealand’s housing market.

Jacinda Ardern laughs at offer from Judith Collins to help address housing crisis