New South Auckland Covid-19 cases: Locations of interest

As the Ministry of Health investigates the three new community cases of Covid-19 in Auckland, here's what we know so far.

Auckland is moving to Alert Level 3 from 11.59pm, for the next three days at least.

The rest of NZ is moving to Level 2.

Who are the new cases?

The three new cases in the community are a mother, father and daughter from the same household in Papatoetoe.

The fourth member of the family has tested negative and remains at home under Public Health supervision.

The mother

She works for laundry and catering company LSG Skychefs, which services planes at the airport. She was last at work on 5 February when she was not believed to be infectious.

Her main duties at the company involved laundry duties, but she was also involved in some of the packing and preparation of food.

There is no risk of her passing on the virus through laundry or food, the ministry has said.

When the mother developed symptoms, she and her daughter got tested.

The daughter

She is a year 9 student at Papatoetoe High School.

The school will be closed on Monday 15 February and Tuesday 16 February.

A testing facility is being set up at the school.

The father

He is a self-employed tradie. His positive result came in today and interviews are underway to identify his recent movements and who else needs to be tested.

What do their test results reveal?

Results from the genomic testing are expected this evening.

Where have they been?

Members of the household visited New Plymouth over Waitangi weekend.

The Ministry of Health has published a list of locations of interest. The latest information will be published there. 

