New 'smart bandages' designed to show if a wound is getting infected

Smart bandages that tell you when the wound is infected could be the future for health care.

Teddy with Bandage. Source: istock.com

A former medical worker turned chemist has created the new plasters which give the patient and staff a warning if the injury is getting worse.

Callaghan Innovation's Andy Zeller is a research scientist with a passion for healthcare, helping people, and smart materials.

Before jumping science, Zeller said he started in a hospital, but it didn't go to plan.

"My experience in the hospital was very stressful, you have to deal with a lot of patients and you don't have much time."

Zeller's own health began to suffer from the intensity and he felt he wasn't able to give people the time they needed as the hospital was always busy.

Despite leaving that job, he said he still wanted to help people.

To do that he became a chemist and used the knowledge to develop smart materials which could eventually lessen the workload for medical staff.

Zeller developed "smart bandages" using elastomers and nano crystals which change colour when the wound is infected.

The nano crystals, already had anti-microbial properties, but through a two-part process they could also give optical clues to what was going on underneath the plaster.

"You've got a plaster that is white, but it can react with something in the wound fluid, which will change the colour to red.

"The idea is when the wound is infected it produces certain compounds, the smart plaster can then detect those compounds.

"When they change colour, it signals to the nurse or patient something is wrong."

The purpose was to make the lives of medical staff easier, but an optical clue also provided reassurance to the patients, Zeller said.