TODAY |

New security hole prompts warning to Chrome users: update your browser now

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Technology

Users of popular web browser Google Chrome are being asked to urgently update their browsers after a new security hole was exposed.

CERT NZ - a government IT security organisation - issued a warning yesterday saying anyone running a version of Google Chrome earlier than version 72.0.3626.121 is at risk.

"Google has reported a security issue in its Chrome browser ... this issue is known to attackers who are using it to gain access to some computers," CERT NZ wrote.

Users are urged to update their browser immediately, if they do not already do so by default.

Google Chrome is used by more than 60 per cent of all people browsing the internet, as of 2017.

For support on how to update your version of Google Chrome, see the Google website here.

The Google Chrome logo.
The Google Chrome logo.
Topics
New Zealand
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
The US group will head to NZ for its first show here since 2010.
Metal legends Metallica announce one-off New Zealand show
2
Three people dead, five others injured after horror crash near Tekapo
3
The slip up happened during a meeting at the White House and has since gone viral on social media
After being called Tim Apple by Donald Trump, Apple boss responds in brilliant fashion
4
Lita Lee Christiansen
Exclusive: Filipino shipping agent escaped jail time after 225k un-taxed cigarettes found in container she arranged
5
The men continued slapping each other until an official broke up the fight
Watch: Indian politician belts another over the head with shoe after disagreement turns violent
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZTA launch independent investigation into Auckland SkyPath proposal, amid escalating row with trust
Helen Clark shares a wide range of views, speaking with equality advocate Gill Greer in Wellington yesterday.

Helen Clark: former IS fighters 'not the sort of citizens any country wants'
Quitting smoking

Tax break-seeking tobacco giant doubles down on claim it wants to help get Kiwi smokers off cigarettes
03:37
Bowel Cancer NZ spokesperson Mary Bradley told Breakfast there is a lack of investment from the Government.

There aren’t enough bowel cancer specialists in New Zealand - expert says