New security hole prompts warning to Chrome users: update your browser now

Users of popular web browser Google Chrome are being asked to urgently update their browsers after a new security hole was exposed.

CERT NZ - a government IT security organisation - issued a warning yesterday saying anyone running a version of Google Chrome earlier than version 72.0.3626.121 is at risk.

"Google has reported a security issue in its Chrome browser ... this issue is known to attackers who are using it to gain access to some computers," CERT NZ wrote.

Users are urged to update their browser immediately, if they do not already do so by default.

Google Chrome is used by more than 60 per cent of all people browsing the internet, as of 2017.