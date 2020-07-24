New scheme aims to help New Zealanders who are struggling to save house deposit

A new Government scheme has been launched to help people who struggle to raise enough money for a deposit into home ownership.

The $400 million scheme announced last September during changes to the failed KiwiBuild scheme includes options for shared equity or ownership, rent-to-buy and leasehold homes.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said the first stage of the progressive home ownership scheme would help 100 low-to-median income families in Auckland and Queenstown "who are struggling to pull together a deposit, or pay a mortgage, into home ownership".

"The fund will focus on areas where housing affordability is most severe, with a strong preference for new houses to build supply."

It will prioritise people in places with severe housing affordability, households unable to otherwise buy, and Māori, Pacific people, and families with children.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said the fund meant "means more low income families who have been locked out of the housing market will finally have a chance at owning their own home".

The progressive home ownership fund was in the Green Party and Labour’s confidence and supply agreement.