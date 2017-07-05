New scanning technology set to provide relief for Kiwi diabetics

A new wireless glucose scanning device became available in New Zealand this week which has excited doctors and diabetes sufferers.

The user simply needs to pass a wand over a disc attached to their arm and their blood sugar level reading will show up - the scanner also provides an eight hour history of sugar levels.

The traditional method is a prick of the finger, which the sufferer might have to do up to 10 times a day and can lead to painful, calloused fingers.

Diabetes New Zealand President and sufferer Deborah Connor says it really appeals.

"It's the convenience factor more than anything else, and the saving of the fingers," Ms Smith said.

Endocrinologist Associate Professor Jeremy Kreb says they are all very excited about the technology.

"It is going to make a big difference for many people with diabetes to help them manage their condition better," Mr Krebbs said.

The technology is expensive however, and Mr Krebbs says the device holds the risk of "creating an inequity for those who can't afford it".

The wireless scanner costs $100 and the discs which the wand waves over are $90 each and only last 14 days.