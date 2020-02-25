New scam email circulating in New Zealand claims recipients are owed IRD refund

A new scam email is circulating, falsely claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Department and claiming the recipient is owed a tax refund.

The fraudulent email encourages the victim to supply their debit or credit card details. Source: delipity / Reddit | istock.com

At first glance, the email may appear to be legitimate to some as it has IRD's logo and the same layout as an IRD email.

However, the very first line of the email easily gives it away as a fake.

"You are eligible to receive a refund of $129.85 NZD," it reads.

"Inland Revenue never puts a dollar amount in emails about refunds," a spokesperson told 1 NEWS this morning.

The fraudulent email further claims that to receive the refund, the recipient needs to click a link and enter their credit or debit card details.

"If you get an email that you think might be a scam, use your mouse to hover over a link without clicking. This will let you see if the website address they are sending you to is accurate and relevant to the email you received," IRD warns.

People should never send their bank details through email or text, as IRD will only ever ask for it through the secure myIR website, IRD says.

A similar email scam also circulated in July last year, prompting a warning from IRD.

"In this particular scam, there is also no personalised greeting and what’s listed as a person’s IRD number is a wrong number."