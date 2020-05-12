New safety rules for Election 2020 confirmed

The Government has confirmed new details about voting in Election 2020, with a range of measures being introduced to keep people safe from Covid-19.

In one change voters are being asked to take their own pens to the booths.

handshakes and baby pics may also be off the cards for politicians on the campaign trail.

“What I am hopeful of is that we will be in a position to have a greater degree of interaction with one another then,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

Election day will also look a lot different for those working at voting sites.

“You'll see the issuing officer with protective gear and as you go through and cast your ballot, you'll use hand sanitiser on your way out the door,” Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright said.

Advance voting days and postal ballots will also help at-risk people get their votes in.

The National Party think large numbers will vote before election day to avoid the crowds.