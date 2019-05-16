New safety barriers to keep motorists and students safe on Christchurch highway

The finishing touches are being put on a road safety project in Christchurch that will prevent head-on crashes and keep students safe as they walk and bike to school.

The $2.5 million project is scheduled to be completed in June and is part of the Government's Safe network Programme.

The project will include the installation of new road safety barriers and new road markings that are easier for drivers to see at night and in the rain.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter visited the State Highway 74 Marshland to Burwood project today to witness its progress and to get to know the project team.

Ms Genter also met with students from Avonside Girls' and Shirley Boys' High Schools who cycle on a shared path which will now be protected by the new installed roadside barriers.

The Minister hopes that the new installations will give students the confidence to walk and bike to school as well as a peace of mind for their parents.

"In the ten years from 2008 to 2017 two people died and another 13 were seriously injured on this stretch of road," Ms Genter said in a statement.



"Many of these crashes could have been prevented by simple upgrades like the barriers being put in place today."

The project is expected to reduce the number of people killed by up to 90 per cent.