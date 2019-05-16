TODAY |

New safety barriers to keep motorists and students safe on Christchurch highway

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Transport

The finishing touches are being put on a road safety project in Christchurch that will prevent head-on crashes and keep students safe as they walk and bike to school.

The $2.5 million project is scheduled to be completed in June and is part of the Government's Safe network Programme.

The project will include the installation of new road safety barriers and new road markings that are easier for drivers to see at night and in the rain.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter visited the State Highway 74 Marshland to Burwood project today to witness its progress and to get to know the project team.

Ms Genter also met with students from Avonside Girls' and Shirley Boys' High Schools who cycle on a shared path which will now be protected by the new installed roadside barriers.

The Minister hopes that the new installations will give students the confidence to walk and bike to school as well as a peace of mind for their parents.

"In the ten years from 2008 to 2017 two people died and another 13 were seriously injured on this stretch of road," Ms Genter said in a statement.

"Many of these crashes could have been prevented by simple upgrades like the barriers being put in place today."

The project is expected to reduce the number of people killed by up to 90 per cent.

The Government plans to invest a record $1.4 billion over three years to upgrade over 3,300 kilometres in Christchurch.

Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter and students of Avonside Girls' and Shirley Boys' High School.
Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter and students of Avonside Girls' and Shirley Boys' High School. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke skulls a cold beer during day two of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke dies, aged 89
2
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
3
Ethan Bryant posted online seeking the culprits – and was soon tipped off.
'That's how it's done' - Tauranga workshop owner tracks down alleged thieves and reclaims stolen goods
4
Woman charged with murder after CCTV captures man being shoved off Las Vegas bus
5
Talula Hodder and her son Theodore, who received a letter from the IRD about his earnings despite on being seven months old.
IRD error leads to babies being sent income tax letters
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Cheque

Kiwibank to ditch cheque use from 2020
Wakaito Hospital

Trade union claims security guard injured while defending nurses in Waikato Hospital assault was not protected
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.

Woman sentenced to life in prison after fatal stabbing at Christchurch party over music
A file image of a courtroom.

Construction company fined over $500,000 after death of worker