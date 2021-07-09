New rules for Covid-19 Alert Level 4 set out by Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the whole of New Zealand would go into Covid-19 Alert level 4 on Tuesday night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Government's official Covid website has now updated to explain what the latest rules are in a Level 4 lockdown.

Key points

Everyone must now stay home.

You can only leave home to shop for groceries, access necessary healthcare or get a Covid-19 test.

You can also leave home to exercise in your local area.

You can only go to work if you are working in an Alert Level 4 service and it is not possible for you to work from home.

Only make physical contact with those in your household bubble.

Masks

You legally must wear a face covering on public transport, on flights, and if you're a taxi or ride-share driver. Passengers are also strongly encouraged to wear one.

And everyone is encouraged to wear a face covering and keep 2 metres distance from others when leaving home. Especially if it is difficult to maintain physical distance from others.

Shopping and food

Supermarkets, dairies, pharmacies and food banks will remain open.

If possible, try to send one person per household to do the shopping.

Practise 2 metre physical distancing and good hygiene while shopping.

Dairies and food banks will operate a strict “one-in, one-out” policy. They cannot sell food prepared on the premises.

Grocery deliveries can continue for uncooked food

Takeaways and liquor stores must close

Facilities and events

These must all close, including: bars, restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, pools, museums, libraries and playgrounds.

Events, including family and social gatherings cannot go ahead. This includes parties, funerals and tangihanga, and weddings.

Exercise and recreation

You can go for a walk, run or bike ride in your local area.

If you do, it must be on your own, or with your household bubble.

Keep a 2 metre distance.

Do not do activities that may require search and rescue services. For example, do not go swimming, surfing, boating, hunting or tramping.

If you are unwell, do NOT go outside.

Education

All schools and early childhood education centres are closed.

Schools are establishing ways to teach online and remotely.

Where possible, Alert Level 4 workers with children aged 0 to 14 need to make their own arrangements for childcare. It is accepted this will not be possible for everyone.

Health and medical facilities

These remain open.

For full details, go to the Government's Covid-19 website.

