New research suggests dogs show jealousy in similar way to humans

New research suggests dogs show jealousy in a similar way to humans.

Twenty canines and their owners took part in the Auckland University study.

The study analysed how the dogs reacted when their owners patted a fake four-legged friend.

“What we found is that dogs react as if they're jealous so they show jealous behaviour when their owners are petting a social rival, so something they believe is another dog that’s trying to steal their owners attention,” Auckland University’s Amalia Bastos says.

In the study canines’ leads were attached to a force gauge. Their owners then patted a fake dog and an inanimate object.

The dogs pulled three times harder when their owners appeared to be patting a rival.

Dog owner Lydia McLean wasn’t surprised by the results.

“We all know that our dogs get jealous, but it's nice to have formalised it in a study.”