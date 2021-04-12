TODAY |

New research suggests dogs show jealousy in similar way to humans

Source:  1 NEWS

New research suggests dogs show jealousy in a similar way to humans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Twenty canines and their owners took part in the University of Auckland study. Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty canines and their owners took part in the Auckland University study.

The study analysed how the dogs reacted when their owners patted a fake four-legged friend.

“What we found is that dogs react as if they're jealous so they show jealous behaviour when their owners are petting a social rival, so something they believe is another dog that’s trying to steal their owners attention,” Auckland University’s Amalia Bastos says.

In the study canines’ leads were attached to a force gauge. Their owners then patted a fake dog and an inanimate object.

The dogs pulled three times harder when their owners appeared to be patting a rival.

Dog owner Lydia McLean wasn’t surprised by the results.

“We all know that our dogs get jealous, but it's nice to have formalised it in a study.”

What was surprising is how that jealousy was displayed with the canines trying to approach their humans. It's the same way infants and children demonstrate the emotion.

The university plans on exploring the phenomena more.

New Zealand
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:15
Virginia cop fired after Black army officer pepper-sprayed at gunpoint during traffic stop
2
Taranaki family celebrates the safe return of stolen dog
3
Woman has to have uterus removed after doctor botches routine procedure
4
Michael Baker says there's chance of Covid-19 outbreak in Auckland due to missing case linking border workers
5
‘I hardly left my bedroom for three months' - Top business executive Theresa Gattung on burnout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:53

Govt to tighten rules around logging of MIQ worker testing

Suicide prevention group pleads for Govt funding for 'vulnerable workforce'
01:22

Ministry of Health details bus trips taken by Auckland border worker who later tested positive for Covid-19

Ardern confirms state memorial service for Prince Philip will be held next week