New research reveals what you should do if you're caught in a rip

Kiwi swimmers looking to head to the beach for an Autumn dip may find the latest research on rips and how to survive them comes in handy.

The new research shows swimming out of a rip to the side may not be the best thing to do, as once thought.

"What's been added to the message of rip safety is in all situations you should lie on your back, relax, and put your hand up for help," NZ Surf Head Lifeguard Allan Mundy said.

The new research has shown that a rip is unlikely to pull you too far from shore.

"You need to decide 'am I drifting straight out to sea?' If so swim to the side. Or 'am I circulating and coming back to shore?'. If so drift with it until you are close to shore and then hop out," Mr Mundy said.

There is also advice on what you definitely shouldn't do in a rip.

"We strongly recommend you don't go straight into swimming, invariably in wrong direction, lose energy, panic and get in to a drowning cycle."

To recap:

Relax, lie on your back and raise your hand for help.