 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New research reveals what you should do if you're caught in a rip

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Kiwi swimmers looking to head to the beach for an Autumn dip may find the latest research on rips and how to survive them comes in handy.

Listen up - NZ Surf Life Saving says there's been a change to what you should do if a day on the water turns bad.
Source: Seven Sharp

The new research shows swimming out of a rip to the side may not be the best thing to do, as once thought.

"What's been added to the message of rip safety is in all situations you should lie on your back, relax, and put your hand up for help," NZ Surf Head Lifeguard Allan Mundy said.

The new research has shown that a rip is unlikely to pull you too far from shore.

"You need to decide 'am I drifting straight out to sea?' If so swim to the side. Or 'am I circulating and coming back to shore?'. If so drift with it until you are close to shore and then hop out," Mr Mundy said.

There is also advice on what you definitely shouldn't do in a rip.

"We strongly recommend you don't go straight into swimming, invariably in wrong direction, lose energy, panic and get in to a drowning cycle."

To recap:

Relax, lie on your back and raise your hand for help.

Look to see where the rip is carrying you, as it may bring you closer to shore for an easy exit.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: New Zealand fielder Colin de Grandhomme dives to catch out England batsman Joe Root during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 28, 2018 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

LIVE: Ben Stokes brings up half ton against Black Caps, England still in control in second ODI

00:17
2
The packages start from as little as $25 per month.

Sky TV's subscriptions now cheaper as company splits Basic package in two

01:01
3
The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.

Watch as Wellington's famous Backbencher pub reveals new Jacinda Ardern puppet – 'I predicted you'd play up my eyes'

4

'They got their dad back' - psychic medium Kelvin Cruickshank on locating Raymond 'Curly' Stirling

04:13
5
Listen up - NZ Surf Life Saving says there's been a change to what you should do if a day on the water turns bad.

New research reveals what you should do if you're caught in a rip

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 28: New Zealand fielder Colin de Grandhomme dives to catch out England batsman Joe Root during the 2nd ODI between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval on February 28, 2018 in Tauranga, New Zealand. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

LIVE: Ben Stokes brings up half ton against Black Caps, England still in control in second ODI

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the second ODI between NZ and England from the Bay Oval.

01:54
Former solider Blair Benefield will skateboard from Stewart Island to Cape Reinga to tell his story and help those in need.

Skateboarding the length of NZ for mental health gives former soldier new purpose

Blair Benefield had his own battle with depression and addiction after a fellow soldier died.

01:01
The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.

Watch as Wellington's famous Backbencher pub reveals new Jacinda Ardern puppet – 'I predicted you'd play up my eyes'

The PM will be immortalised on the wall of the pub in traditional style.


01:46
The ACT leader says Golriz Ghahraman defends women being forced to wear the hijab.

Golriz Ghahraman and David Seymour beef over ACT leader's 'Meat Club' t-shirt

The Green MP says the t-shirt compared women to meat, but David Seymour labels her a hypocrite.

00:14
Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel.

Watch: Extremely rare snowfall covers London streets as 'Beast from the East' storm arrives in UK

Between 1981 and 2010 there were just 2.5 days where it snowed on the city's streets.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 