New research needed to gauge impact of Covid-19 lockdown on environment

Source:  1 NEWS

New research is needed to gauge the environmental impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, scientists says.

It comes as Kiwis reported seeing marked increases in bird and sea life on Earth Day today. Source: 1 NEWS

Many of the world’s animals appear to be enjoying having fewer humans around, with some animals being seen in public spaces after decades away.

The effects are being seen at home too, with bellbirds being spotted in the Auckland suburb of North Shore.

The flow-on effect of lighter traffic has also been credited with an increase in sea life in what some are calling a much cleaner Waitemata Harbour.

“We need to recognise that nature is excellent at healing itself, and if we give it a chance as well,” marine specialist Fraser Stobie said.

“It seems to be quite clear, from the stories that are coming in, that just that act of physical disturbance is enough to keep a lot of these things out of sight,” the Department of Conservation’s Clint Duffy added.

Scientists say research is needed to prove reduced human activity has an affect on animal life.

Environmental scientist James Renwick said people may simply be noticing wildlife more while they remain at home.

“It may be partly that we're just seeing the natural world a bit more than we would be if we were rushing off to work every day,” he said.

However, the undeniable impact of Covid-19 on human activity and the flow-on effects globally is raising questions amid World Earth Day.

The planet is now being studied to find ways to let man and nature to coexist when life returns to normal.

