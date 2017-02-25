 

New record as 12-year-old girl swims Cook Strait

A 12-year-old girl has become the youngest female to swim the Cook Strait.

A view from the summit of Mount Kaukau across Cook Strait to the Marlborough Sounds in the distance.

Source: Phillip Capper/Wikimedia Commons

Caitlin O'Reilly crossed the channel in seven hours, 19 minutes and 15 seconds, at about 9.30pm on Friday.

The crossing began at Ohau Point near Makara in Wellington at 2pm, and she hit the shore just north of Perano Head in the Marlborough Sounds.

Caitlin, from the Coast Swim Club in Silverdale, stole the title from Stephanie Bennington who was previously the youngest female to swim the Cook Strait in 2007 when she was 13.

However, the youngest person to swim the Cook Strait is Aditya Raut, from India, who was 11 at the time of his swim in 2005.

Caitlin's coach, John Gatfield was 13 years and three months when he did it in 2004.

