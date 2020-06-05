New Re: podcast Third Culture Minds puts spotlight on refugee, migrant experience in NZ

Mental health, and life and identity as a refugee or migrant to New Zealand, is the focus of a new podcast series released by Re: today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Third Culture Minds was created in conjunction with the Mental Health Foundation by award-winning journalist Mohamed Hassan and refugee advocate Guled Mire.

On TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning, Mr Mire told host John Campbell they wanted to start off by talking about last year, after the Christchurch terrorist attack.

"It's really important that we were able to tell that story and share it with other kids who look like us, particularly Muslims, to be able to feel heard and seen," he says.

The three-part podcast Third Culture Minds is available on renews.co.nz and will be on TVNZ OnDemand.

Extended interviews are being released over the coming weeks, as well as articles written by other New Zealanders invited to share their stories.