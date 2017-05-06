New raw footage of Edgecumbe family watching floodwater surging towards them

As floodwaters surged towards the home of Dee and Todd Proven, all they could do is watch and closed their doors before calling for help.

The couple also had young children in the house, some of whom were excited and some of whom were scared.

Video captured right at the moment the flood enters the property shows an incredible rate of flow.

For property owner Rod McPherson, the following weeks have been a nightmare, with the house red-stickered.

See more from Edgecumbe tonight on 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS