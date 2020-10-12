New poll shows race for Tāmaki Makaurau electorate is close

A new Māori Television/Curia Market Research poll shows the race for the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate is close, with less than a week until election day.

Tāmaki Makaurau candidates Labour's Peeni Henare, Māori Party co-leader John Tamihere and Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. Source: rnz.co.nz

The poll has Labour's Peeni Henare - the incumbent in the electorate - at 35 per cent of the candidate vote, closely followed by the Māori Party's John Tamihere - who is on 29 per cent.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is on less than half of that - 14 per cent. Twelve per cent were undecided and 7 per cent refused to say.

In terms of party vote, Labour is on 57 per cent followed by the Māori Party on 9 per cent and the Greens on 7 per cent, with 11 per cent undecided.

New Zealand First support is on 5 per cent and National 3 per cent.

Fifty-five per cent said they would vote for the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill and 29 per cent were against, with 15 per cent undecided.

Fifty per cent of respondents say they will vote for the End of Life Choice Act and 34 per cent against with 16 per cent undecided.

The poll - which surveyed 500 people via landline or mobile had a margin of error of 4.4 per cent at the 95 per cent confidence level.