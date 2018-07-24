New poll reveals nearly half of New Zealanders would support legalising the sale of cannabis

Source:
Nearly half of all New Zealanders would support legalising the sale of cannabis, a new poll backed by the Drug Foundation has revealed.
The results also showed a majority of Kiwis wanted the growing of cannabis for personal use either decriminalised or made legal.
It also found an overwhelming support for the use of cannabis for medical reasons, with only one in eight participants wanting to make it illegal.
The government has promised to hold a referendum on the matter before the next election.
