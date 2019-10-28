New police recruitment video tells emotional stories of officers' tattoos

One of the most common questions police get from interested applicants is if they can join the force if they’ve got a tattoo.

In response, police are launching a new recruitment video and campaign featuring officers telling the highly personal experiences behind why they got their tattoos.

Communications deputy chief Jane Archibald said police hoped the video would resonate with the audience, with the campaigning targeting 18 to 30 year-olds from the upper North Island area to join the police.

“This campaign focuses on the importance of bringing your authentic self to policing and shows how someone’s own personal experiences can be valuable to their work,” she said.

In the video, newly-graduated Constable Angel Pera, a young single mother, shows off her tā moko about her whanau, whenua and whakapapa.

“I carry the mana of my tupuna (ancestors) wherever I go. This is where my strength and determination comes from,” she said.

Constable Tephui Rudolph has a tattoo of angel wings in memory of his sister who died of cancer.

“I moved away from my parents at a young age and the tattoo in relation to that talks of courage, independence and strength.

“I have a new one in progress which brings both my mum and my dad’s side together.

“It also tells the story of the beginning of a new career as a police officer and the hurdles I had to finally graduate.”

Police said its efforts are part of its target to transform its workforce to reflect the increasingly diverse communities it serves.