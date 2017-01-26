New Plymouth's mayor says baby boomers the 'most selfish generation we've known'

The mayor of New Plymouth has risked the wrath of the keenest voters in New Zealand by declaring baby boomers the "most selfish generation we’ve known".

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom Source: New Plymouth District Council

In an interview with Live magazine, Neil Holdom said those born between 1946 and 1964 were the first generation that will be richer than their children.

They had gained on the back of housing inflation, he said.

"But who's going to buy all your property, because none of our kids can afford it?" he said.

"Your grandchildren are going to be the first generation poorer than their parents."

His comments were part of a discussion about making New Plymouth an age-friendly city and demographics.

He conceded that the population break down could dictate council policy to some degree, but he wanted the older generation to consider others when making their demands.

"How much of our children's future are we going to sell off to sate a greedy and aging population that wants everything for themselves?" he said.

"When they talk about the aging population in the same sentence as 'don’t let the rates go up', what they are really saying is 'take something from someone else'.

"Because for every new thing here, I either have to put the rates up or I cut something somewhere else."

Lance Girling-Butcher, a government-appointed SuperSenior Champion, called his comments "pensioner bashing".