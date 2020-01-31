New Plymouth's canine population gathers for chaos and cuteness at Woofstock

Woodstock is the stuff of rock'n'roll legend.

The New York music festival was billed as three days of "peace and music" when it took place in 1969.

But in New Plymouth, the city’s canine population have instead gathered for three hours of "chaos and cuteness" at “Woofstock”.

Seven Sharp joined Joel Zimmerman and Loren Anderson as their labradoodle Marley headed off to her first festival.

"Hopefully there's no illicit substances or general shenanigans at this Woofstock,” Mr Zimmerman said.

"People love doing stuff with their dogs, so we thought, ‘Let’s have an outdoor event where people can bring their dogs to chill out, relax, listen to music,’” the New Plymouth District Council’s Nichola MacLean said.

Woofstock is part of Taranaki's Summer Festival programme, featuring groovy music, a rainbow of creatures great and small, lots of grass, and even a best-dressed contest.

And while Marley might have been a festival beginner, the ball-loving labradoodle took home the top prize.

Mr Zimmerman and Ms Anderson has confirmed they'll be back for Woofstock 2020 to defend Marley’s title.