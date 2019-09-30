TODAY |

New Plymouth Pizza Hutt undergoes deep clean, workers isolating after Covid-19 cases visit

Source:  1 NEWS

A Pizza Hutt restaurant in New Plymouth has undergone a deep clean after it was visited by two Covid-19 cases last week.

Pizza Hutt sign (file picture). Source: istock.com

Pizza Hut New Plymouth was visited by two cases between 1.15pm and 2.45pm on Monday, February 8, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Two Pizza Hutt staff members working in store when the two positive cases visited are isolating at home while they wait for their Covid-19 test results.

The store is now operating under Alert Level 2 protocols until further notice, as per the Ministry of Health guidelines, including social distancing, contactless pick-up, click and collect, and contactless delivery.

As well, customers are urged to continue to use the Government Covid-19 Tracer app to scan the QR code or manually register their visit when they go into store, the spokesperson said.

