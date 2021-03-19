New Plymouth man jailed for possessing child sex abuse material

A New Plymouth man has been sentenced to over three years in prison after child sexual abuse material was found on his laptop and phone.

David Geoffrey Abraham pleaded guilty to a number of counts for possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

The 49-year-old was charged and sentenced to three years, nine months in jail after the investigation by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“Distributing child sexual abuse images is a borderless crime and requires a collective international response,” said digital child exploitation team Manager Tim Houston.

“Our priority is to ensure that anyone who distributes, makes and possesses objectionable materials of child sexual abuse imagery are caught, prosecuted and sentenced.”

Abraham, who is currently in Whanganui Prison on unrelated offences, is required to register as a child sex offender.

His sentence also includes the destruction of property used in the offending.

If you are concerned that something you have seen may be objectionable or want to report a crime, you can report it to the Digital Child Exploitation team at DIA.

If you are the victim of a child abuse or sexual abuse crime,

Safe to Talk: 0800 044 334 Text 4334

If you are concerned about your own activity online or someone else’s sexual behaviour, you should contact organisations such as,

Safe Network: 09 377 9898

WellStop: 04 566 4745

STOP: 03 353 0257