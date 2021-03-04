TODAY |

New Plymouth implements three strikes rule for residents who flout recycling rules

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Plymouth district prides itself on its sustainable efforts – there is a bin for everything in the Taranaki region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The district prides itself on its sustainable efforts. Source: Seven Sharp

But it seems not everyone is playing by the recycling rules.

Deceased pets and gas bottles are among items that have been found in recycling bins.

Offending households get three warnings. If they don't stop the renegade recycling, then they're out — copping a three-month ban.

Despite many in the region following the rules, 50 homes in the district are now doing time.

Amy Brasch, who is a waste officer for the New Plymouth District Council, says there are some common mistakes locals make.

“Stuffing” different materials into boxes and failing to take the lids off bottles that have contained liquid are among several errors in the community.

Brasch says poking paper into a cereal box, for example, is counterproductive.

“These are two different materials here and they tend to get separated at the recycling facility, so when you jam them together, they don’t have time to recycle that,” she says.

The focus is on educating the community on how to recycle property, Brasch says.

“They are given three opportunities to kind of learn and improve their habits,” she says.

The rules in place, she says, have been recommended by the Ministry for the Environment.

“We are trying to follow the best practices for our district."

Brasch says “generally, people are trying to do the right thing”.

“It just takes a little bit of time and a little bit of practice."


New Zealand
Taranaki
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Live: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes off east coast of North Island, tsunami threat cancelled for land areas
2
New figures show where thousands of permanent residents and temporary visa holders have returned from
3
Mayor Shadbolt says Tamakis not welcome in Invercargill after couple's lockdown flee
4
Thirteen parties to appear in court tomorrow over deaths in Whakaari/White Island eruption
5
Early morning magnitude 4.5 earthquake near Wellington felt by thousands
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43

Man charged with threatening to kill over online posts directed at Christchurch mosques
00:40

Man sentenced for stepping in front of sprinting horses at Wellington Cup finish line

01:59

Manawatu stream excavated to eliminate one of world's worst weeds
03:08

New Zealand's best hot cross bun baker crowned for 2021