New Plymouth implements three strikes rule for residents who flout recycling rules

The New Plymouth district prides itself on its sustainable efforts – there is a bin for everything in the Taranaki region.

But it seems not everyone is playing by the recycling rules.

Deceased pets and gas bottles are among items that have been found in recycling bins.

Offending households get three warnings. If they don't stop the renegade recycling, then they're out — copping a three-month ban.

Despite many in the region following the rules, 50 homes in the district are now doing time.

Amy Brasch, who is a waste officer for the New Plymouth District Council, says there are some common mistakes locals make.

“Stuffing” different materials into boxes and failing to take the lids off bottles that have contained liquid are among several errors in the community.

Brasch says poking paper into a cereal box, for example, is counterproductive.

“These are two different materials here and they tend to get separated at the recycling facility, so when you jam them together, they don’t have time to recycle that,” she says.

The focus is on educating the community on how to recycle property, Brasch says.

“They are given three opportunities to kind of learn and improve their habits,” she says.

The rules in place, she says, have been recommended by the Ministry for the Environment.

“We are trying to follow the best practices for our district."

Brasch says “generally, people are trying to do the right thing”.

“It just takes a little bit of time and a little bit of practice."