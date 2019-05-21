New Plymouth District Council approves $50 million Yarrow Stadium upgrade

Despite vociferous opposition the New Plymouth District Council has signed off on a $50 million repair and upgrade of Yarrow Stadium.

The council operates Yarrow and is a signatory to the Taranaki Stadium Trust, and an extraordinary meeting today faced a 'yes' or 'no' vote to approve the transaction.

The Taranaki Regional Council owns the stadium via the trust and has approved the repair.

Five councillors voted no and a series of public deputations urged council to find a different way.

The vote was won nine to five.

South Taranaki District mayor Ross Dunlop told the meeting he wanted a basic $33m repair only.