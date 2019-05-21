TODAY |

New Plymouth District Council approves $50 million Yarrow Stadium upgrade

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Taranaki

Despite vociferous opposition the New Plymouth District Council has signed off on a $50 million repair and upgrade of Yarrow Stadium.

The council operates Yarrow and is a signatory to the Taranaki Stadium Trust, and an extraordinary meeting today faced a 'yes' or 'no' vote to approve the transaction.

The Taranaki Regional Council owns the stadium via the trust and has approved the repair.

Five councillors voted no and a series of public deputations urged council to find a different way.

The vote was won nine to five.

South Taranaki District mayor Ross Dunlop told the meeting he wanted a basic $33m repair only.

He told the council to delay the vote and seek further discussions with the regional council.

rnz.co.nz

Both the stadium’s covered stands are prone to earthquake damage and unusable.
Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Taranaki
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby dies after 'tragic accident' at SkyCity carpark in Auckland
2
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
3
Jacinda Ardern recalled previous visits to refugee camps around the world during a visit to a Wellington exhibition.
NZ 'lucky to have the refugee community' – Ardern calls for shift in view of refugees
4
Ms Bennett criticised the Government for shelving National’s Meth Action Plan when it came into power.
Winston Peters calls Paula Bennett's claim previous government halved adult meth use 'world's best kept secret'
5
Dargaville couple Kylie and Trevor Flood are demanding answers after Trevor suffered brain damage from a morphine overdose at Auckland City Hospital
Builder suffers brain damage after receiving pain relief
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Baby dies after 'tragic accident' at SkyCity carpark in Auckland

Kiwis set to see voting booths in supermarkets and malls on election day
07:14
Takunda Musondiwa talks about the struggle of trying to stay connected to her former home, Zimbabwe, while trying to create a home in New Zealand.

Auckland student's speech on race unity heard around the world - 'Feels like a jigsaw piece in the wrong puzzle'
AUCKLAND - OCT 15 2018: Lime electric scooters in Auckland, New Zealand. The scooters have a 48km maximum range. Users find, unlock and pay for them using an app and leave them at their destination.

Visually impaired Kiwis concerned about increasing e-scooter trend, fear for safety