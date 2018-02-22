 

New Plymouth District boil water notice to stay in force for another week - council

Residents of New Plymouth and surrounding areas will have to continue to boil their water for about another week following damage to the New Plymouth water pipe during ex-Cyclone Gita on Tuesday night. 

Contractors are working around the clock to repair lines damaged in this week's storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Plymouth District Council says water is now running through the pipeline and it's filling the reservoirs.

Once water is restored there will be several days of flushing the pipes clean, so the water can be made safe to drink again, the council said in an update this evening.

"It will take about a week until we are in a position to lift the boil water notice," the council said.

All properties in New Plymouth, Bell Block, Waitara, Tikorangi, Lepperton, Onaero and Urenui are on a boil water notice and residents are also being asked to save water. 

Water from tankers that have been provided in various areas does not need to be boiled.

Meanwhile, hundreds of volunteers have sprung into action "stand piping" fire hydrants, the council said. 

Stand piping involves manually removing the lid of fire hydrants, and installing a vertical pipe which allows air and water to escape the system as it is gradually refilled. 

