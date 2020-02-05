TODAY |

New Plymouth couple to become the Ledgans by merging surnames

Source:  1 NEWS

A New Plymouth couple have worked out what maybe the most creative way to become legends.

Craig Ansley and Christina Ledger are becoming the Ledgans. Source: Seven Sharp

Craig Ansley and Kristina Ledger are joining their last names together to become just that, but spelled Ledgans.

Taking a cue from Kimye, Tomkat and Brangelina, they are getting married and combining their names.

Taking the 'Ledg' and the 'Ans' from their surnames, they plan to become the Ledgans.

“We decided that going traditional wasn’t us,” says Mr Ansley.

“We played around a little bit and came up with the Ledgans.”

Mr Ansley’s father, he says, “was not too happy,” but Ms Ledger’s dad thinks the idea is “hilarious”.

“I do have my grandmother’s blessing though, so that’s fine,” Mr Ansley says.

The pair are getting married on February 16.

New Zealand
Taranaki
