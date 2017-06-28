New plan launches to encourage Kiwis to boost organ donation efforts

A record number of organ donations were carried out in New Zealand last year, but we still have one of the lowest rates in the world, prompting the Government to launch a new plan.

A total of 61 deceased donors provided 181 organs to other people - an increase of 57 per cent on two years ago, Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says.

"But it can be much higher," he says.

A new plan launching today will provide an extra $500,000 to ensure hospitals are ready for more transplants, more training for intensive care staff on how to talk to grieving families and a new national agency to run public awareness campaigns.

It will also make it easier for people to register to become a donor, as well as to update and share their wishes through the driver licence system.

"It is about raising awareness - about making sure people are making informed choices and decisions," Dr Coleman says.

About half of those who responded to the Government's review of the organ donation system wanted a "refusal register' - so that everyone would be a donor upon their death unless they opted out.

However, that system is not backed by most specialists.

Professor Stephen Munn, an expert in the field of medical transplants, says it is much better to have the conversation beforehand.

"It is a very difficult situation when a family has just been informed that their loved one [is] clinically dead ... to be told that and then to be asked about organ donation has been a big hurdle to get over," he says.

"Everybody should be aware of what a family member wants."

Transplant recipient Sandi Mani says without a donor her children and husband would be without her now.

"They've given my kids a mum back and my husband a wife back ... a new life to me," Ms Mani says.

Her kidney was failing for two years and she was having dialysis four times per day - then she got the call that changed everything.