New pilot scheme focused on support for victims of youth offending launched

A new multi-agency initiative focusing on support for victims of youth offending has launched in Auckland City District today.

Police, Oranga Tamariki and Victim Support will work together in the pilot programme which also aims to improve outcomes for offending youths by them gaining a greater understanding of the impact of their offending.

Frontline Police staff in Auckland City District will be making Victim Support referrals for victims of every youth offence while nine dedicated Victim Support workers have been trained to support victims through the Youth Justice Process.

"We are committed to working closely with our partners to provide the best support and services available to assist victims of youth offending," Inspector Beth Houliston said.

"We want victims of youth offending to know that if they are prepared to participate in the youth justice process, they can rely on a well-informed support person at every step,” says Victim Support’s Auckland Area Manager Wilson Irons.

"Victim Support recognises that the most effective interventions to reduce youth re-offending often rely on the participation of victims in a family group conference.

There is a legal duty to include victims’ views and experiences as a part of the youth justice process, Oranga Tamariki Waitakere Youth Justice Manager Peter Alexander said.

"Victims who attend family group conferences are able to share with young offenders their experience and the impact on their lives, this gives young people a better understanding of what they need to do to right the wrong, which is important in reducing future offending.