 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


New phone support service launched for carers of at-risk children

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The Ministry for Children, Oranga Tamariki, has launched a new round-the-clock support line for caregivers.

Caregivers generic.

Caregivers generic.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The freephone line will enable those looking after the country's most vulnerable children to speak to a trained social worker at any time.

It is the first of a number of initiatives to be rolled out, aimed at improving the support that is available to caregivers. So far the support line is averaging about 35 calls a day, but that number is expected to grow.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive for care services Trish Langridge said caregivers would be able to ask for help about a range of things.

"Some of them will be quite basic questions, just about, 'Oh look, I need to get sports gear for them, how does that work?' All the way through to, 'They're really unhappy, they're crying, and I need some help to soothe them'."

On-call social workers have always been available after-hours. But Ms Langridge said often caregivers' questions did not require a social worker to be sent out.

"It could be something that could be dealt with over the phone, so by having social workers on the phone 24-7, we're able to deal with things more quickly - and it's less stressful for the caregiver to get something straight away."

Oranga Tamariki is developing new training, providing better peer support and improving its recruitment processes.

This was so people had a better understanding of what they were likely to be faced with as caregivers, Ms Langridge said.

Minister for children Tracey Martin said better support for caregivers was one of the key messages out of an expert panel's report into the former Child, Youth and Family.

The support line would make a big difference to caregivers, she said.

"These children are more complex and they're also children who, because of privacy and things that are going on in their lives, many of these caregivers can't talk to immediate family."

Before Oranga Tamariki employed more caregivers, better support systems needed to be in place, Ms Martin said.

Related

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The money was transferred to The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund live on her talk show, leaving her speechless.

Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

03:39
2
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country


3
Rain pouring down on most of the North Island.

Your weekend forecast: Pull the curtains, more heavy rain, thunder & snow on the way

4
BNZ.

BNZ customers 'annoyed' after major outage

00:52
5
Results of today’s referendum are expected later today.

Exit polls suggest Irish voters have repealed abortion ban

03:39
TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country

MetService have issued a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas through till Monday.


00:28

Netherlands, Australia hold Russia liable for downing MH17

Nearly four years ago a missile brought down MH17 killing nearly 300 people.

Seven Sharp decided to send Tim Wilson along for a lesson.

Victoria University release confidential details of law students in mass email

An Excel spreadsheet was attached containing names, email address and student identification numbers.


04:49
There are fears New Zealand is losing the number 8 wire mentality.

Traditional Kiwi DIY ability could be in jeopardy if Seven Sharp test of millennials is anything to go by

Do young people even know what number eight wire is?

00:30
This comes after President Trump cancelled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Donald Trump now ‘talking to’ North Korea about putting summit back on track

President Trump welcomed North Korea's response to his withdrawal from the Singapore summit.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 