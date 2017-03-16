 

New online tool launched to help Kiwis know whether they should be gluten-free

A new online tool available today will help New Zealanders know if they should be gluten-free. 

A health expert is warning cutting out high fibre grains and cereals unnecessarily could have serious consequences.
The online tool is being launched as part of this week's Coeliac Awareness Week, and takes people through simple questions that show their coeliac disease risk level. 

For those at risk a referral letter will be provided for people to take to their GP. 

Coeliac New Zealand general manager Dana Alexander said early diagnosis of coeliac disease, which requires a gluten-free diet, "is essential to avoiding potential lifelong chronic illness". 

"Without a diagnosis of what could seem like an unconnected series of symptoms - including nausea and vomiting, lethargy, diarrhoea, irritability and weight loss or gain - people may potentially suffer long term health issues from something that is completely manageable."

For Sam Richards, being gluten free is not a lifestyle choice.
High Performance Sport New Zealand nutritionist Kath Fouhy encouraged people to take the online test before excluding gluten from their diet. 

Coeliac Awareness Week runs from today until May 21. 

