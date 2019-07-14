New 'nimble' rural ambulances mean quicker response - St John

Smaller, more nimble ambulances are about to hit the road in remote and rural areas around the country.

The 14 purpose-built first response units should mean quicker response times in isolated communities, St John said.

The vehicles are smaller than a traditional ambulance, so are ideal for narrow roads and diifficult terrain, assistant director of operations Tom Devanney said.

"These new units have ample room for treating and stabilising patients while a transporting ambulance is on the way, ensuring the best possible clinical care for our patients," he said.

The first 14 of the new rural ambulance fleet. Source: Supplied

Russell, Maungaturoto, Dargaville, Hāhei, Mokau, Ōpunake, Murupara, Waihau Bay, Hicks Bay, Te Kaha, Ōpōtiki, Porangahau, Pongaroa and Picton were among the first places to get the new vehicles, with up to 60 more ambulances expected to be rolled out over the next couple of years.