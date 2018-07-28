New night time curfew proposed for those on a restricted driving licence

 

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Kaitlin Ruddock

Road safety experts say the current curfew keeps the number of accidents down. Source: 1 NEWS
Kaitlin Ruddock
Watch: Shocking moment enraged customer pelts fast food staff with food at popular Auckland mall

1 NEWS
CCTV footage released to 1 NEWS has captured the moment a customer turned violent at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall yesterday afternoon.

While it's unclear what fuelled the incident, the footage shows a man confronting staff at Poké Bar, in the popular mall's food court.

Joel Stirling, who owns the store, said the man called a staff member a "fa***t" before throwing his food and a call bell at him.

"The mall is supposed to be a safe environment to work within and they are behind a counter," Mr Stirling said.

While no one sustained serious injuries in the incident, Mr Stirling said staff are too afraid to return to work.

"This sort of behaviour is not acceptable within any shopping mall," he said.

Police were called a short time after the incident.

Sylvia Park's Centre Manager Susan Jamieson said, "Security responded immediately and provided support".

"We view this as an isolated incident."

By the time police arrived, the alleged offender had left the  scene and was no longer in the area.

Police are following up on the incident and are making enquiries.

Written by - Andrew Macfarlane.

Police were called to Sylvia Park Mall shortly after the incident yesterday. Source: SUPPLIED
1 NEWS
A Kiwi has described the terrifying moment she was evacuated from her northern California home as a deadly wildfire killed at least two people and consumed more than 500 structures with little warning today.

Aucklander Sasha Bruneau-Herman told 1 NEWS she and her family moved to Redding last year.

Ms Bruneau-Herman was evacuated from her Redding home with her father, husband and the couple's two children.

"It was insane! The skies grew darker and darker and it was raining ash!" Ms Bruneau-Herman said.

Source: Sasha Bruneau-Herman

"We had dinner out last night, and when we got out the sky was dark from smoke but red too, dad was like, 'Oh, it's the sun setting' and I said, No, dad - It's 6.30pm, the sun is up there, the sky is red from the flames!' So we knew we really had to be on alert."

Source: Sasha Bruneau-Herman

Ms Bruneau-Herman said she could see "helicopters coming in one after the other trying to douse the flames without much effect".

"You could literally hear the roar of the flames from our street even though it was burning a couple of miles away," she said as "golf ball-sized embers [fell] from the sky" near her workplace.

Ms Bruneau-Herman said she was "eager to go home" but had "no real idea" when the family could return.

"We are meant to be moving house on Monday but I don’t even know if we can!?"

The family are currently staying at a hotel one hour from Redding.

Currently, 37,000 people remain under evacuation orders as 5,000 homes continue to be threatened by the 194-square-kilometre blaze, the Associated Press reports.

Aucklander Sasha Bruneau-Herman was having dinner with her family when the sky became dark. Source: US ABC
