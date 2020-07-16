New National Party leader Judith Collins to make decision on shadow cabinet today

National Party leader Judith Collins is expected to make a decision on her shadow cabinet today.

It comes after the newly-elected leader stripped Michael Woodhouse of the health portfolio following his involvement in last week's Covid-19 patient information leak.

However, Ms Collins said Mr Woodhouse still has the trust of caucus.

"It's not a matter of trust, it's the fact is we need to move on," she said.

Ms Collins added that Mr Woodhouse should have immediately informed the Ministry of Health of the leak.

"I don't believe for a moment that it is acceptable to receive people's personal medical records, whether it's solicited or unsolicited, and not in the circumstances, and not pass that information straight away to the Ministry of Health."

The health portfolio has since been passed on to Dr Shane Reti.

