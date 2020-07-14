New National leader Judith Collins strips health portfolio from Michael Woodhouse

New National leader Judith Collins has taken the health portfolio from Michael Woodhouse and is giving it to Dr Shane Reti.

Dr Reti will be promoted to the National front bench.

"He is delighted with that, as am I," Ms Collins said.

Mr Woodhouse was given the Pike River Recovery and Regional Economic Development portfolios.

Ms Collins was announced as the new Opposition leader last night, after Todd Muller make a shock resignation yesterday morning.

Mr Woodhouse's demotion comes after Mr Muller said he knew on July 7 that Mr Woodhouse had been sent confidential patient information by Michelle Boag.

National's last major reshuffle was on May 25 - three days after Todd Muller rolled Simon Bridges.

Mr Muller came under fire for a lack of diversity in his front bench, along with the leadership team at the time incorrectly calling Paul Goldsmith Māori.

Almost two weeks ago, National had another reshuffle after Paula Bennett announced her decision to stand down after the upcoming election.

Former leader Simon Bridges was given the role of foreign affairs spokesperson and 17th list placing.