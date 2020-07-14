New National leader Judith Collins says she won't let Ardern get 'away with any nonsense'

Judith Collins says she will not "let Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern get away with any nonsense" after she was named the new leader of the National Party, with Gerry Brownlee as her deputy.

"We are very focused on winning," she told media this evening.

"It's third time lucky, isn't it?" Ms Collins said, on it being her third leadership bid.

The entire caucus followed her in to make the announcement this evening after an emergency meeting, including former leader Simon Bridges and former deputy Paula Bennett.

"They’re all extremely valued members of our team," Ms Collins said.

Mr Brownlee was previously made campaign chair under previous leader Todd Muller.

When asked the difference between her and Jacinda Ardern, Ms Collins listed, "experience, toughness, the ability to make decisions".

She added that she respected Ms Ardern, but added, "our team is better than their team and we’re going to take it back".

Ms Collins said she was fairly certain Paul Goldsmith would stay as finance spokesperson.

Todd Muller announced his resignation as leader this morning, 53 days after rolling Simon Bridges.

Ms Collins said she was "devastated" for Todd Muller and was "flabbergasted" by the news this morning.

"I feel privileged to have been chosen to lead the National Party at this important time in our history," Ms Collins said today.

"My focus as leader will be helping rebuild our communities and dealing with the economic and jobs crisis by getting Kiwis back to work.

Earlier today, Judith Collins told media at Auckland airport said she was "leaving everything to the caucus" when asked if she was throwing her hat in the ring as new leader.

"I'm feeling really sorry for Todd Muller actually, he's been a delight to work with."

