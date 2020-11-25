New MP wears korowai for father who died on election day - 'Dad is with me throughout this journey'

The mechanics of Parliament sprung back into action today with MPs formally being sworn in.

New Northcote MP, Labour's Shanan Halbert wore a korowai presented to his father, who died on election day and did not see him become a MP.

"You come to this day and feel very blessed," Halbert said.

"I've always said that Dad is with me throughout this journey. This korowai is something that was presented to him when he was sick, so it's with me today."

The 2020 election was third time lucky for Halbert - who unsuccessfully contested the Northcote seat in the 2017 election and the 2018 by-election.

The MPs today were sworn in at the Commission opening of Parliament this morning, taking either an Oath of Allegiance or an affirmation, many making their oath in te reo.

But all must swear allegiance to the Queen.

Prior to swearing the standard allegiances in his oath at Parliament, Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi performed a haka raising Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Waititi has been calling for it to be included over the last few days.

He said he was not against the Queen and that if the oath also included Tiriti o Waitangi and ngā hapū o Aotearoa, "we would have no problem".

"But it's very unfair at this particular time to be swearing an oath to one partner of that Tiriti."