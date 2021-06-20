New MP puppets unveiled at Wellington's Backbencher pub

National's Judith Collins, Green's Chlöe Swarbrick and ACT's David Seymour tonight joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Wellington's Backbencher bar, gracing the wall as the new puppets of the pub.

Jacinda Ardern with her Backbencher puppet. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's a cross between a celestial being and Game of Thrones," Ardern said of her new puppet, replacing her previous DJ-playing Jacinda Ardern puppet.

"We can laugh at ourselves and appreciate the role we play in political history," she said.

Judith Collins said she was "thrilled" over her puppet - which reflected an eyebrow-raised Collins wearing boots that resembled that of the 'Wicked Witch of the West'.

"These boots really were made for walking," she said.

Judith Collins with her Backbencher puppet. Source: 1 NEWS

Seymour, meanwhile, said he was banking on a twerking puppet, harking back to his days on Dancing With The Stars.

"We got this, so that's like a massive, massive boost," he said.

The caricature images with exaggerated features join the previous puppets, the likes of Winston Peters and Sir Bill English and Sir John Key.

David Seymour with his Backbencher puppet. Source: 1 NEWS

In 2012, a fire ripped through the pub, destroying former United Future leader Peter Dunne and former Māori Party co-leader Sir Pita Sharples.

The Backbencher pub is located across the road from Parliament and was the location of political TV show 'Back Benches'.