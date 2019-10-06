New mobile educational unit brings history to life for Kiwi kids as it follows Tuia 250 journey

A new mobile education centre has been unveiled today in Gisborne as part of the Tuia 250 commemorations.

Children and their families will be able to explore New Zealand history in an interactive roadshow that will visit communities from October to December, supporting the Tuia 250 voyage.

The facility is a mobile unit with interactive educational facilities like virtual reality, to educate people about Pacific voyage and navigation and the story of their relationship between the sea, land and people.

It also explores how that relationship changed with the arrival of Europeans.

Rose Jamieson from the Ministry of Education says the truck will travel around to 11 of the flotilla sites and 13 other communities.

"Tamariki can immerse themselves in a virtual waka hourua experience, see holograms of taonga from Te Papa, and also make their own hologram.”

“We hope children will take away a better appreciation of Pacific voyaging and navigation, and learn a little more about Aotearoa history," says Ms Jamieson.

Jacinda Ardern, who is also in Gisborne to observe Tuia 250 commemorations, says resources like the mobile unit bring New Zealand history to life.

“This is an opportunity for children and young people, as we see the fleet moving through New Zealand, to learn more alongside that.”