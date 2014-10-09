 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New ministry guidelines limit firearms handling in schools

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Education

New ministry guidelines will ban schoolchildren from handling firearms during visits by the Defence Force or police.

The Education Ministry, along with New Zealand School Trustees Association (NZSTA), developed the document after criticism last year of an army visit to a school in which children were allowed to hold unloaded weapons.

"We know there are differing opinions on schools allowing students to participate in activities involving firearms," Katrina Casey, the ministry's deputy secretary for sector enablement and support, said.

"There has also been considerable public debate on the appropriateness of firearms being brought into schools.

"The consultation allowed us to understand more about these opinions and concerns."

The ministry said the guidelines would help schools to create their own firearms policies.

Schools' policies could range from a total ban on firearms through to allowing activities such as target shooting or military cadet drills, the ministry said.

"[The consultation process] has resulted in a comprehensive set of guidelines that will help schools make informed decisions on whether they will allow student involvement with firearms on and off school grounds, and if so what that would look like."

The guidelines support school boards to:understand their roles and responsibilities ensure they meet their obligations under the Arms Act 1983, Arms Regulations 1992 and Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 clarify situations when firearms are permitted in schools and the processes that must be followed

The final guidelines have been sent to schools and are available on both the ministry and NZSTA's websites.

Source: iStock
Topics
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:42
Cory Jefferies was today convicted of Kim Richmond’s murder. Sam Kelway looks back on the trial.

Guilty: Man who dumped partner’s body in Waikato lake convicted of mother-of-three’s murder

2

Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe
3

Meghan Markle's dad invokes Princess Diana in extraordinary attack on his daughter and Royal family

4

Are you watching, Steve Hansen? George Bridge fires All Blacks statement as Crusaders march towards Super Rugby crown
5

'Healthcare is in crisis' - registered nurse talks staff burnout, safe staffing accord

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:48
During an interview on Q+A, Mr Peters was asked if he had let voters down after promising to cut immigration to 10,000 a year.

NZ First 'lost the argument' in coalition deal over immigration cuts - Winston Peters

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Concern as two Kaikoura sperm whales found dead

Small pharmacies feeling the pressure with arrival of Aussie giant Chemist Warehouse

Sick? Don't soldier on at work, stay home - insurer

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Employment

A healthcare insurer is warning that sick workers continuing to go to work may be doing more harm than good.

New Zealand loses about $1.5 billion every year to workplace absences, according to a 2017 study by BusinessNZ and Southern Cross Healthcare.

Chief people and strategy officer at Southern Cross Health Society, Vicki Caisley, said the impact of going to work with a cold could be even higher.

"We are spreading our bugs especially across small teams and making other people unwell.

"But the other thing we are doing is delaying our own recovery. We come in when we think we are near recovery. But we sometimes get worse and have to take more time off."

Ms Caisley said Southern Cross had a strong wellbeing programme to send people home if they were unwell but cultures can vary from business to business, leading some people to feel they need to come in.

"People are turning up because they think they need to."

Asked how to change culture in a workplace so workers feel comfortable asking for time off, she said it was a two-step process.

"The first is changing your own mindset, so you are not worrying what other people are thinking if you phone in sick. Then there is the business leadership piece about driving the culture in a business."

Man sneezing file photo.
Man sneezing file photo. Source: istock.com

New Zealand has a statutory minimum of five days paid sick leave after the first six months of continuous employment.

"Five days is not a lot," said Ms Caisley. "Many people have young children in daycare who may be picking up bugs, so they look after them. Then you pick up the bug, as well. Those five days don't go far."

Southern Cross has 10 days sick leave and staff can accrue up to 20.

Businesses need to look at their welfare packages for staff, she said. And if you're sick, don't go to work.

"Be honest. If you're sick, you're sick. Stay home and get better faster."

Sick flu sneeze Source: TVNZ
Topics
New Zealand
Employment
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:11
Mr Peters gave his final post-Cabinet address before Jacinda Ardern's return from maternity leave.

Watch: Winston Peters tells 'naysayers' of Government's 'impressive record of achievement' with himself at the helm

'The response we've had has been crazy' - community rallies around Whangārei homeless centre

Increasing student numbers will see New Zealand's teacher shortage at 'disaster' point by 2030 - union

Make the most of the afternoon, as showers settle in around the country tomorrow

Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Graphic video taken inside Tegel chicken farm shows dead and injured birds

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Animals

An online video reportedly shot inside a Tegel chicken barn in Northland has been described as a "shock and horror".

The footage was filmed by the animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) visited the Helensville farm on Friday and is reviewing footage of the apparently dead and deformed chickens.

The group is calling for Tegal to be prosecuted over its treatment of chickens at the farm.

Tegel has been approached for comment.

Direct Animal Action spokesperson Diedre Sims said during two separate visits she saw many maltreated birds.

"Chickens with large open wounds, putrid rotting dead bodies, chickens laying on their backs unable to get up to access food and water," Ms Sims said.

"From our point of view if MPI don't prosecute over that, we will be disappointed," she said.

The footage was a black mark against Tegel's application for a mega-farm in Northland, Ms Sims said.

Last week, the company suspended its application to raise 9 million chickens a year on land south of Dargaville, saying it wished to address local government concerns.

Kaipara community voices opposition

The local Kaipara community has widely opposed the development of the farm.

Artist David Sarich, who's painted protest signs for Kaipara objectors, said the birds in the video look deformed and many are injured.

As a group, the objectors could only oppose Tegel farm issues under the Resource Management Act requirements, Mr Sarich said.

"But for me personally, the animal welfare, that's a shock and a horror and we should not be allowing this in our country."

The footage was filmed by animal welfare group Direct Animal Action at a plant near Helensville. Source: YouTube: RNZ Live News
Topics
New Zealand
Animals