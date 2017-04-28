New mental health study reveals high suicide rates in Pasifika youth

Mental health workers are concerned over a new mental health study which reveals the disturbingly high suicide rates of Pasifika youth.

Statistics revealed in the New Zealand Medical Journal today show Pacific youth are three times more likely to attempt suicide than European youth, which is unsurprising given another new study shows Pasifika, Maori and Asians are less likely to seek help and get diagnosed for depression.

Shaun Robinson from the Mental Health Foundation says they "desparately need leadership from the government" to lower suicide statistics.

"We need a new clear strategy on what we are going to do in this area," Mr Robinson told 1 NEWS.

"That needs to include innovation, new ways of doing things because clearly the ways of doing things are not working for Maori, Pacific and many Asian people."

Mental Health advocate, Mike King says certain ethnic groups don't talk about depression because of stigma and the types of services available.

"If I am going to talk to someone, I would like to talk to someone who looks like me, that sounds like me, that understands where I come from and I don't think that should be too much to ask," Mr King said.

While funding is a problem, Mr King says it's about changing society's attitude towards people with mental health problems.

"Until we do that, you can have the best mental health services in the world.