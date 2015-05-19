New Mediaworks boss says racist Magic Talk discussion 'extremely disappointing'

New Mediaworks chief executive Cam Wallace has called a talk back radio segment in which denigrating and insulting comments about Māori were made "extremely disappointing".

Former Auckland Mayor John Banks was filling in for Peter Williams on Magic Talk during a segment where there was discussion about the resignation of Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss.

One caller called Māori, in general, "genetically predisposed to crime, alcohol and under performance educationally," and said they were a "stone-age people".

Banks yesterday apologised for the exchange and for not challenging the racist caller, saying he "didn't pick it up at the time".

However, during the exchange he was clearly aware of the "stone age" label, because he responded "just a minute, your children need to get used to their stone-age culture because if their stone-age culture doesn't change, these people will come through your bathroom window".

After the exchange was aired and widely publicised, several large advertisers and sponsors pulled their support and association with Magic Talk.

In an email to staff Wallace, who oversees Magic Talk as one of Mediaworks' brands, said it was a "very tough day" after just two weeks in the job.

"I've now been here for two weeks and have found the industry - and especially the people both here at Hargreaves [Street] and around the country energised, engaged and extremely professional," Wallace wrote



"Yesterday, however, was a very tough day because of the events which played out on air on Magic Talk.



"It's extremely disappointing for all the committed staff who work here for this incident to occur.

"This type of behaviour is totally unacceptable and will never be tolerated.



"You will be aware of the steps we have taken to deal with this issue.

"For clarity, John Banks will no longer have a position on air or otherwise while I am CEO of MediaWorks.