New measures announced to combat kauri dieback disease

The Ministry for Primary Industries has announced further measures to combat kauri dieback after being criticised for not doing enough.

Source: 1 NEWS

The disease affects a fifth of kauri trees in the Waitakere Ranges and more than half of kauri trees in some Northland forests.

Yesterday, MPI said three measures that will strengthen efforts to save kauri were agreed by the Kauri Dieback Governance Group on Thursday.

The first measure is putting in place a Controlled Area Notice (CAN) for kauri dieback under the Biosecurity Act 1993.

It was also agreed that the CAN should ultimately be replaced by a National Pest Management Plan for kauri dieback.

The third measure was to set up a strategic science advisory group.

"These new measures will give greater protection to kauri. They are targeted at getting people to do the right thing and will strengthen efforts to manage the spread of kauri dieback," says Roger Smith, MPI's chief operations officer, who chairs the governance group.

"The CAN cannot ban people from going into a particular area but it would put a legal requirement on them to follow the right hygiene standards when entering or leaving areas that have kauri," says Mr Smith.

Kauri dieback is caused by a microscopic fungus-like organism. It lives in the soil and infects kauri roots, damaging the tissues that carry nutrients and water within the tree, effectively starving it to death.

Soil disturbance from people or not cleaning footwear is one of the main ways spores can be spread.

MPI has been criticised for a lack of co-ordination, money spent on ineffective treatments, moving goal posts for scientific research, and a review that went nowhere, according to Radio New Zealand.