New maths initiative targeting Pasifika children rolls out to dozens of schools around Auckland

A new way of teaching maths targeting Pasifika children is being rolled out to dozens of Auckland primary schools.

The New Zealand Government is putting $7.2 million into the initiative, which is using cultural knowledge to boost maths skills.

The initiative includes group learning instead of the usual individual model most schools offer. It was launched today at Koru School in Māngere.

Jenny Salesa, Associate Minister of Education, says it’s about learning in a culturally safe way.

“Some of our students tell us when we were out consulting last year that they don’t feel that school is their place - that they feel excluded,” she said.

“But this kind of learning … it’s about learning in a culturally safe way and our students, the best comes out of them.”

Dr Bobbie Hunter, initiative co-leader, says there is no one size fits all.

“In fact, these children are not the same as every other child. They don’t come from the same homes, they don’t come with the same practices or beliefs, they don’t come with the same knowledge,” said Ms Hunter.

The initiative uses cultural examples the children are familiar with, to help them feel comfortable engaging.