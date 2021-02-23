TODAY |

New locations of interest revealed after three new community cases announced today

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health has released a list of locations visited by today’s new Covid-19 community cases in Auckland.

Kmart Botany. Source: Google Maps

Three cases were announced today. The first, announced this morning, is a "casual-plus contact" of a person in the Auckland February cluster and is a student at Papatoetoe High School. 

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the case was picked up through the testing all staff and students were required to undergo before returning to school. 

Two other cases were announced tonight, a teenager and an infant who are both household contacts of this morning's case.

This afternoon a new locations of interest list, with times and dates today’s case visited while potentially infectious, was released.

One of the new cases worked at Kmart Botany on Friday, 19 February and Saturday, 20 February, from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on both days.

Two new Covid-19 community cases in Auckland: Teen who works at Kmart and infant

Anyone there at those times is now classified as casual-plus contact and is asked to stay home, call Heathline and get tested tomorrow and Wednesday respectively.

Dark Vapes East Tāmaki has also been added as a location of interest for both Friday and Saturday. 

People there between 2.30pm-4pm on Friday are casual-plus contacts and are asked to stay home, call Heathline and get tested tomorrow.

People there between 7pm and 8.30pm are asked to follow the same as above but get tested on Wednesday.

Kmart says it closed the store for a "thorough sanitisation" as soon as it was alerted to the positive case this afternoon. Thirty-one close contacts have been identified and asked to isolate and get tested.

"At Kmart, the health and safety of our team and customers is our highest priority and we can confirm that we were alerted this afternoon of a team member who has returned a positive result for Covid-19 at the Kmart Botany store," a Kmart spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

"We are working closely with the New Zealand Department of Health and will continue to take every safety precaution."

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
